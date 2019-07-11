John Mike Demmer

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- John Mike Demmer, 87, of Caledonia died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 6, 1932, in Caledonia, to Michael and Delia (Elliot) Demmer. John married Margaret Feldmeier, Aug. 10, 1968, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah, Minn. John was a lifetime farmer, west of Caledonia.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister, Pat Klug; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Wicks, Mary Wood and Eileen Koch; and brother, Bill McCabe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Tuesday, July 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Fr. Stephen Abaukaka will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday before the service, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah.

Memorials are preferred to Neighbors in Action of La Crescent, Minn.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Good Samaritan Home Care for their kind and wonderful care given to John.

