John Charles Cremer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- John Charles Cremer, 79, of rural La Crescent passed away peacefully from this world Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 15, 1940, to Victor and Teresa (Hauer) Cremer in Festina, Iowa, and later graduated from New Albin High School in New Albin, Iowa.

John's career was in trucking, beginning as a driver for REA Express, to operating his own trucking company. He had also been employed by Mayo Clinic and at the Niagara Cave.

John is survived by his wife, Addie (Halvorson); sons, Sean Hanson and his wife, Brenda, and James Hanson; his granddaughters, whom he cherished, Maddie and Megan Hanson; a brother, Clyde Cremer and his wife, Gail, and their children, Jeffrey and Kellie; and Bryan and Irina Kelly, whom John thought of as his own children. He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts, uncles and several cousins.

John enjoyed traveling, anything about history, trains and spending time with family, friends and his dogs.

A celebration of John's life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 So. Oak St., La Crescent. There will be time set aside for special remembrances of John beginning at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be submitted at .