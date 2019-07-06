Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
John Bruemmer
July 06, 2019
John W. Bruemmer
John W. Bruemmer, 87, of La Crosse/Onalaska died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., in La Crosse. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will follow. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
John W. Bruemmer, 87, of La Crosse/Onalaska died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., in La Crosse. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will follow. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of John
in memory of John
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.