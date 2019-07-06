John Bruemmer
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

John Bruemmer

July 06, 2019

John Bruemmer John W. Bruemmer
John W. Bruemmer, 87, of La Crosse/Onalaska died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., in La Crosse. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will follow. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of John
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 09, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.