John Thaddeus Brennan IV
June 23, 2019
John Thaddeus Brennan IV
ONALASKA -- John Thaddeus Brennan IV, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, of natural causes, surrounded by loved ones at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Celebration of life to be announced online at a later date. A full obituary will be available online at www.couleecremation.com. John Thaddeus Brennan IV
Published on June 25, 2019
