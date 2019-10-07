Follow story
John 'Big John' C. Schuppel
October 07, 2019
John "Big John" C. Schuppel, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of John 'Big John' C. Schuppel, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 12, 2019
