John A. Berkich

WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- John A. Berkich, 89, of Waunakee passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, March 2, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born in Waukesha May 14, 1930, to Anthony and Anna (Valenick) Berkich. He married his beautiful wife, Rosemary Meinholz, in Lawndale, Calif. July 2, 1955. They had 64 wonderful years of marriage and have been life-long members of St. Peter's Catholic Church. John served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service, he was employed at Wisconsin Telephone for 36 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and the VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Rose; two sons, Michael and Daniel (Jill); three daughters, Carol (Michael)

Miller, Paula (Thomas) Feckler, and Rose (John) Flitz; 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He

was preceded in death by his three brothers, Angelo, Samuel, and Joseph; a sister, Lucille Kelliher; a grandson, Sam Berkich; and daughter-in-law, Mary.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K, Ashton, Wis. The Reverend Chris Gernetzke will officiate the service. Friends are invited to the visitation from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. A reception will follow in the School Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K, Ashton, Wis..

Please share memories at .