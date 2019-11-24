John M. Becker
John M. Becker

August 11, 1954 - November 24, 2019

HOLMEN -- John M. Becker, 65, of Holmen passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after a short battle with MDS.
He was born Aug. 11, 1954, to Hilbert and Nyla (Unnasch) Becker in La Crosse. Graduated from West Salem High School in 1973. Married Bonita (Sunday) July 20, 1974, in Holmen. Retired from Reinhart Foods after 35 years of service.
What he loved the most were his wife, daughters, and 10 grandkids. He also loved working in his garden and doing yard work.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonita (Sunday); daughters, Nichol (Dale) Oldendorf, Stephanie (Chad) Williams, Laura (Jonathan) Buehler; and grandchildren, Isaac, Joseph, Hayley, Skyler, Maxwell, Samuel, Caiden, Mason, Landon and Preston; a sister, Jenelle; also his fur-babies, Louie and Zoe.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Jon Schmidt will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 27, 2019
