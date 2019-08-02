Follow story
John A. Barris
August 02, 2019
John A. Barris
ONALASKA -- John A. Barris, 72, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steve Kachel will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on August 3, 2019
in memory of John
in memory of John
Aug 03, 2019
What a great uncle i have lost! He was a quirky kinda fella but i wouldn't want him any other way!! I will miss going fr walks when we came to visit, going to estate sales, and friday nite fries!! Love hugs andbkisses uncle john!!!