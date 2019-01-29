John Albert
John Albert

January 29, 2019

MARSHALL, Minn. -- John “Jack” Albert, 94, of Marshall, formerly of La Crosse died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Military honors provided by U.S. American Legion Post 113 of Marshall.
Published on January 31, 2019
