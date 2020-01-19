Follow story
Joel Motylinski
January 19, 2020
Joel was born in La Crosse and was a longtime resident of Oakdale, Minn. He retired from Infinite Campus, he was a wonderful photographer and he adored his family.
Joel passed away at Regions Hospital Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at age 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and George; and his in-laws, Patricia and Hank Fillner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lyne (Fillner); his sons, Jason (Courtney) and their children, Ella and Riley and Drew (Michelle) and their children, Avery and Madeline; his brothers, Mark (Susan) and Paul (Sharon); his sister-in-law, Dina (Terry) Blummer; and many other family and friends.
There will be a gathering from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road, Maplewood, Minn., 55119. Joel will be interred near his family at Mormon Coulee Cemetery in La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joel's honor to the Oncology Unit at Lakeview Hospital, 927 Greeley St., Stillwater, Minn., 55082.
www.MaplewooodMNFuneral.com. 651-738-2198.
Published on January 21, 2020
Events
Celebration of Life
Friday January 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road, Maplewood, MN, United States
