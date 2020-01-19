Joel Motylinski

Joel was the oldest of three children born to Phyllis and George Motylinski. He graduated from Central HS and attended UW-La Crosse and WWTC. He obtained his degree and became a design draftsman. He married Lyne Fillner May 26, 1973, at St. Patrick's Church. After getting married, they moved to Iowa and had two sons, Jason and Drew. Joel was hired at St. Paul Public Schools and managed the student system which was created by Infinite Campus. He was recruited by Infinite Campus and retired from there in 2015, as a project manager.

Outside of work and family, one of Joel's biggest passions was photography. He could spend hours photographing Lyne's dahlias in the garden. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved to grill out with his sons. He always had a positive attitude and outlook in life.

Joel passed away at Regions Hospital Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and George; and in-laws, Patricia and Hank Fillner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lyne (Fillner); his favorite oldest son, Jason (Courtney), his favorite youngest son, Drew (Michelle); four grandchildren, Avery, Madeline, Ella and Riley; brothers, Mark (Susan) and Paul (Sharon); and many other family and friends.

There will be a gathering from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road, Maplewood, Minn., 55119. Joel will be interred near his family at Mormon Coulee Cemetery in La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joel's honor to the Oncology Unit at Lakeview Hospital, 927 Greeley St., Stillwater, Minn., 55082.