Joel David Bakalars

Joel David Bakalars, 60, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Joel was born June 20, 1959, to James and Margaret (Cordes) Bakalars at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse. He attended Central High School.

Joel had a special fascination for keys as a child and later in life would take any discarded keys offered him. It may have been his special love of car keys that sparked his career as an auto mechanic. He worked for several years at Firestone, from 2000-2008, as the mobile repair unit/mechanic for U-Haul, and up until his recent passing, for himself, at his own mechanic garage in La Crosse.

Joel enjoyed time with his family, riding his motorcycle, walking his dog, Tiger, and caring for his chickens. He loved simple things in life, like all the little trinkets he received from his kids and grandkids and often carried them with him to show them off. He also was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers.

Joel will be fondly remembered by his partner of the past 19 years, Carol Parks; his children (with former spouse, Carolyn Meroll Bakalars Salas), Christian (Jenny), Ben (fiancé, Kayla) and Carrie; (with former spouse, Monika Star-McKing), Brendan (fiancé, Tessa) and Mandah (Chad); (by Carol Parks), Hannah (Jake) Brey and Dillon (Korbyn Merk); his grandchildren, Zachary, Shannon, Christian, Pantera, Samantha, Cohen, Rase, Lydia, Jayden, Aubrianna (Luke) Wolf, Elijah (Madison Fryman), Owen, Zoe, Martin, Madelyn, Colette, Elliott, Jackson, Reed and Ariella.

He is also survived by 11 brothers and sisters, James (Paula), John, Julianne Klein, Jerome, Jacque, Jeanne (John) Beadle, Jodianne (Gary Brenner), Janet, Jaye (Tanja), Jeffrey and Jelaine (Mike) Modawell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sisters-in-law; and his granddaughter, Hannah.

Joel's children will host a celebration of life at noon Sunday, July 28, at Goose Island, Shelter #1. The family asks that those who knew and loved Joel share any special memories of his life. Any written condolences can be sent to Christian and Jenny Bakalars at jennybakalars83@gmail.com.