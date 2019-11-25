Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Joe S. Colburn
November 25, 2019
Joe S. Colburn
FRENCH ISLAND -- Joe S. Colburn, 41, of French Island died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Days Inn, French Island. A complete obituary may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
FRENCH ISLAND -- Joe S. Colburn, 41, of French Island died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Days Inn, French Island. A complete obituary may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 7, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Joe
in memory of Joe
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Celebration of Life
Saturday December 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
"The Man Cave"
3038 Youngdale Ave, La Crosse, Wi
Guaranteed delivery before Joe's Celebration of Life begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 07, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.