Joe S. Colburn
February 18, 1978 - November 25, 2019
Joe S. Colburn
FRENCH ISLAND -- Joe S. Colburn, 41, of French Island died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born in La Crosse, Feb. 18, 1978, to Royal and Dianne (Holberg) Colburn. A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at his home, 3038 Youngdale Ave., La Crosse, 54603. A complete obituary may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
in memory of Joe
