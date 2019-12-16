Follow story
Jodi Toedter
December 16, 2019
Jodi L. Toedter
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Jodi L. Toedter, 54, of rural New Albin died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the New Albin Community Center. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, is handling arrangements.
Published on December 28, 2019
