Joao H. Ferreira Santos
Joao H. Ferreira Santos

September 05, 1988 - January 27, 2019

Joao H. Ferreira Santos Joao “John” H. Ferreira Santos
Joao “John” H. Ferreira Santos, 30, of La Crosse died at his home Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. John was born in Brazil, Sept. 5, 1988.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the Rocalli Newman Catholic Center, 1732 State St., Saturday, Feb. 2. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. To leave condolences and sign John's online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 29, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

