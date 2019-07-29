Joanne Mae (Johnson) Streeter

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz./DE SOTO -- Joanne Mae (Johnson) Streeter, 81, of Lake Havasu City, formerly of De Soto passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Born May 19, 1938, to John and Inga (Olson) Johnson, Joanne was one of seven children raised on her family's farm. She attended West Salem High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Joanne and Robert were married Dec. 13, 1958, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in La Crosse.

The couple welcomed five wonderful children into the world, Jeff, John, Cindy, Jodie and Rob. Joanne was a sweet, loving mother with a bubbly and welcoming personality, which made her home fun for many of her children's friends, whose mom's always knew where to call for their missing kids with tummy's full of cookies and ice cream.

Joanne and Robert owned and operated several cheese factories within the Midwest. Relocated from Wisconsin, to South Dakota and back to Wisconsin again, throughout their careers.

Joanne always referred to herself as a "full bred Norwegian" and often used the expression "Uff da." She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and playing euchre.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Robert; her five children and their spouses, Jeff (Kim) Streeter of Dane, Wis., John Streeter of La Crosse, Cindy (Ernie) Bork of Mt. Vernon, S.D., Jodie (Carl) Gjefle of Pollock, S.D., Rob (Keely) Streeter of Shoreview, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Randi (Scott) Pietz, Tabetha (Rafa) Maly, Rachel (Philip) Austerman, Ashley Streeter, Brady Gjefle, Dylan Streeter, Latham Streeter, Skylan Streeter; and four great-grandchildren, Sean and Tucker Pietz, Owen and Tess Austerman. She is also survived by four sisters, Mary (Connie) Christianson of Liberty Pole, Betty Manke of Bangor, Ruth Candahl and Susan (David) Smith of Lake Havasu; and one brother, La Vern Johnson of La Jolla, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Margie Johnson of Pollock.

Preceding Joanne in death were her parents; a brother; brothers-in-law; nephews; grandson; baby great-granddaughter; and many devoted doggies.

Beautiful Joanne will be laid to rest with a family burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Liberty Pole Cemetery in Liberty Pole. Afterward, there will be a celebration of life for Joanne at the Eagle's Club in Viroqua. If donors choose to do so, the family prefers memorials be sent to the Eagle's Club #2707 Auxiliary, attn: Nancy Thomson, 216 S. Rock Ave, Viroqua, Wis., 54665.

Condolences can be mailed to Robert at 3261 Aztec Dr., Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 86403.