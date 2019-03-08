Follow story
Joanne Louise Oines
March 08, 2019
Joanne Louise (Hart) Oines
Joanne Louise (Hart) Oines passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center in Prairie du Chien. Her ashes will be interred at a later date in Galesville. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
