Joanne C. Kateley
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Joanne C. Kateley

January 03, 1932 - December 27, 2019

Joanne C. Kateley Joanne C. Kateley
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Joanne C. Kateley (nee Bechen), 87, of Bloomington died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1932, in La Crosse, to Joseph & Clara (nee Kendhammer) Bechen. Preceded in death by her husband, Allan; son, David; parents; sisters, Lorraine and Aurelia; and brothers, Joseph and Ronald. Survived by daughter, Diane (Kevin) Carter; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service to follow per Joanne's wishes. Interment La Crosse Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Published on January 4, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Joanne C. Kateley, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Joanne
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.