Joanne C. Kateley
January 03, 1932 - December 27, 2019
Joanne C. Kateley
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Joanne C. Kateley (nee Bechen), 87, of Bloomington died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1932, in La Crosse, to Joseph & Clara (nee Kendhammer) Bechen. Preceded in death by her husband, Allan; son, David; parents; sisters, Lorraine and Aurelia; and brothers, Joseph and Ronald. Survived by daughter, Diane (Kevin) Carter; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service to follow per Joanne's wishes. Interment La Crosse Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Published on January 4, 2020
