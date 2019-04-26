Follow story
Joanne Hutson
April 26, 2019
Joanne Hutson
COON VALLEY -- Joanne Hutson, 61, of rural Coon Valley passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Rochester Methodist Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave., with Pastor Julie Wollman officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested.
Published on April 27, 2019
in memory of Joanne
in memory of Joanne
