Joann C. Wilhelm

ALTOONA/FALL CREEK, Wis. -- Joann C. Wilhelm, 86, of Altoona, formerly of Fall Creek, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.

Jo was born in Eau Claire April 29, 1932, the daughter of Rhinehart and Alma (Buchholz) Miller. She attended Fall Creek schools and graduated in 1951 from Fall Creek High School. Jo was a cheerleader in high school and could still do the splits when she was 80 years old.

Jo married James Wilhelm in Fall Creek April 25, 1952. They owned and operated the Fall Creek IGA for almost 30 years.

Jo was very active in her community organizations such as St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, Fall Creek Foundation, a 50 year member of American Legion Auxiliary, and the Fall Creek Lions Club. She was Lion of the Year in 2006.

Jo loved to cook, bake, and give it away. She volunteered at Luther Hospital as a member of Step Force. Since 1996 she gave gallons of blood to the Red Cross.

Jo started working as a server at the new Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Altoona Dec. 15, 2001, serving many funeral luncheons for families.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Moss Kohlhepp of Eau Claire,Wis., and Kae (Kevin) Deal of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Kristi (Bob) Southern of Colfax, Wis., Travis (Jodee) Moss of Eau Claire, and Tyler Deal (girlfriend Brittany) of La Crosse; four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Caleb, Nylee, and Landon Moss; a brother-in-law, Robert Wilhelm of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Prieve of Illinois. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brothers, David, Robert, and Russell Miller; sister-in-law, Janice Knutson; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Willhelm; brothers-in-law, Ervin Miller Jr., Charles Wilhelm, Richard Prieve, Victor Knutson; and her sons-in-law, Don Moss and Nyles Kohlhepp.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.

Jo had a great love of sports, especially the Fall Creek Crickets and the Eau Claire Blugolds. She loved gardening, so please send flowers.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at .