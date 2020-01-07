Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Joann Shattuck
January 07, 2020
Joann L. Shattuck
WILTON/ONALASKA -- Joann L. Shattuck, 83, of Wilton and formerly of Onalaska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living Center in La Crosse.
She is survived by her two daughters, Heidi Rodgers of Holmen and Kimberly (John) Hollis of Winter; two grandchildren, Coleen (Jerrod) Johnson of Holmen and Brandon (Stephanie) Hollis of Strum; three great-grandchildren, Trent, Bryce, and Jeffrey Miller; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Dan Rodgers.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon Saturday until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
WILTON/ONALASKA -- Joann L. Shattuck, 83, of Wilton and formerly of Onalaska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living Center in La Crosse.
She is survived by her two daughters, Heidi Rodgers of Holmen and Kimberly (John) Hollis of Winter; two grandchildren, Coleen (Jerrod) Johnson of Holmen and Brandon (Stephanie) Hollis of Strum; three great-grandchildren, Trent, Bryce, and Jeffrey Miller; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Dan Rodgers.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon Saturday until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on January 8, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Joann
in memory of Joann
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 08, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.