Joann P. Harlos

LA CROSSE/LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Joann P. Harlos, 90, of La Crosse and formerly of La Crescent, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born in Bloomingdale, Wis., Dec. 21, 1929, to Ray and Edith (Appleman) Mossholder. She married Everett Harlos in Sparta, April 17, 1952, and he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2005.

Mom had a love for sewing and working outdoors. She enjoyed many years of serving in her church and dearly loved her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Dixie (Steve) Bonk of Deltona, Fla., Effie Gilles of Onalaska, daughter-in-law, Pam Harlos of La Crescent; grandchildren, Scott, Jayson, Ryan, Brad, Adam, Jeff, Jamie, Melissa; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Everett of 52 years, she was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce and Mike.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at La Crescent United Methodist Church. Pastor James Strom will officiate. Burial will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Joann's memory.