ONALASKA -- Joan Spieker Wojciechowski, 65, of Onalaska died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha, Wis., Oct. 19, 1953, to Roy and Ethel Spieker. She married Wayne Wojciechowski Aug. 4, 1979.

After graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1971, she went on to receive a bachelor's degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In July 1975, Joan began a 42-year career with Bethany Lutheran Homes, working as a social worker and then director of social services at the original Bethany on Cass, and then moving to Bethany Riverside. Joan was well respected in her profession.

In addition to her profession, Joan was most proud of her volunteer work in the community. She was a prayer partner at St. Rose Convent, volunteered through RSVP at the Salvation Army and helped provide meals at the Warming Center. Joan was also a participant in research studies for over 10 years, at Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute at UW-Madison (WRAP).

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; her parents, Roy and Ethel Spieker; her siblings, Steve (Chancy) Spieker, Karla (Anthony) Montemurro, Kurt (Michele) Spieker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law,: the Rev. Tom Wojciechowski, OFM, Mike and Carol Michalski, Patricia Wojciechowski. Joan is also survived by aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; along with many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, at San Damiano Chapel on Viterbo University Campus, 10th street, one block south of Market street, with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a celebration of the Mass of Resurrection at 5 p.m.

There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at St Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Private burial will take place at a later date at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.

The family would like to thank the medical team and staff at Gundersen Lutheran for their care and all who supported and provided comfort throughout Joan's journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute UW School of Medicine and Public Health; or the La Crosse Public Library.