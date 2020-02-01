Joan 'Joey' Ellen Mulholland

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- Joan "Joey" Ellen Mulholland, 78, Marshfield entered her eternal home Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Joan was born March 6, 1941, in La Crosse, to Arthur and Mary (Wiley) Runnestrand. Growing up, she lived in Ettrick and was a graduate of Galesville High School. She then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she received a degree in health and physical education.

She was united in marriage to D. Dale Mulholland April 6, 1963, in Ettrick. He died May 16, 2009.

After their marriage, Joey and Dale resided in Rochester, Minn., for a short time before moving to Marshfield. She taught health and physical education at Columbus High School for two decades and was integral with starting the Girls Athletic Association and was an adviser for cheer-leading. Later she taught at Marshfield Junior and Senior High Schools. She helped launch the Tiny Tigers Intergenerational Center.

She enjoyed collecting, garage saling, making Jewelry by Joey, gardening, playing bridge, church and travel and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, spoiling them with grandma gift bags at nearly every visit. She wrote letters constantly, eager to hear back from friends and family. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Patricia) Mulholland of Appleton, Wis., Lance (Kari) Mulholland of Ladysmith, Wis., Jason (Tricia) Mulholland of La Crosse and Megan Mulholland of Appleton. She is also survived by grandchildren, Bailey (Mike) Martoff, Brenna Mulholland, Blair Mulholland, Zachary (Nicole) Mulholland, Morgan (Zac) Griffin, Kaylee Mulholland and Brandon and Madison Wilcox; and one great-grandson, Cayden Mulholland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Jon Runnestrand.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of the Aster Assisted Living for their wonderful and personal care and Heartland Hospice for their caring help during Joey's last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Tiny Tigers or Wildwood Park and Zoo, Marshfield.

