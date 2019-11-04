Joan L. Mashak
Joan L. Mashak

September 20, 1956 - November 04, 2019

ONALASKA -- Joan L. Mashak, 63, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse. She was born Sept. 20, 1956, in La Crosse, to Walter and Anna (Sedevie) Mashak.
She is survived by five sisters, Linda Olson, Jean Kirkeng, Mary Piper, Rita Mashak and Carlee Mashak; four brothers, Terry, Tom, Paul and Bob Mashak. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Gerald "Gerry" Mashak.
Joan's family has requested no memorials.Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Bangor Chapel.
Published on November 9, 2019
