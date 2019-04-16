Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Joan Houser-Marker
April 16, 2019
Joan Ellen Houser-Marker
WEST SALEM -- Joan Ellen Houser-Marker, 67, of West Salem died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Mulder Health Care, West Salem.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St., West Salem. The Rev. Jonathan Schmidt will officiate.
A complete obituary will follow.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
WEST SALEM -- Joan Ellen Houser-Marker, 67, of West Salem died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Mulder Health Care, West Salem.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St., West Salem. The Rev. Jonathan Schmidt will officiate.
A complete obituary will follow.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 20, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Joan
in memory of Joan
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.