Joan Ellen Houser-Marker

Joan

WEST SALEM -- Joan Ellen Houser-Marker, 67, of West Salem died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Mulder Health Care, West Salem.

She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 14, 1951, to Wendell and Dorothy (Schaller) Houser. She married David W. Marker July 21, 1981, and together moved to California.

Joan graduated from West Salem High School, class of 1969. She then attended UW-Stout, Menomonie, Wis., and earned a bachelor of science degree. She then earned a master's from Ft. Collins, Colo. She worked as a home economist. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, needle point and golf. After moving to California, she worked as the top administration in downtown Los Angeles, at an assisted living facility for seniors. She worked there until returning to Wisconsin, after losing her husband, David, and being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which she fought a hard-courageous battle.

She is survived by her one sister, Jill (Terry) Blank of La Crosse; one brother, Jeff (Johnnye) Houser; of West Salem; two stepchildren, Kim and Jason Marker; one sister-in-law, Kay Coppala of California; and a nephew, Michael and his family; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David W.; her parents; and one brother, Jerold "Jerry" W. Houser.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St., West Salem. The Revs. Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the church.

The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at .

Memorial are preferred and can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, West Salem, or the donor's charity of choice in Joan's name.