Joan Hauser
Joan Hauser

May 15, 2019

Joan Hauser, 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor Care Center in La Crosse. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will follow.
Published on May 16, 2019
