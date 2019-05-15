Follow story
Joan Hauser
May 15, 2019
Joan Hauser
Joan Hauser, 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor Care Center in La Crosse. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will follow.
Published on May 16, 2019
