Joan P. Erickson
February 12, 2020

Joan P. Erickson, 71, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on February 15, 2020
