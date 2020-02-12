Follow story
Joan P. Erickson
February 12, 2020
Joan P. Erickson
Joan P. Erickson, 71, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on February 15, 2020
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
