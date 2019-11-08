Joan Mary Curti

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Joan M. Curti, 90, of Bloomington died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Ecumen Centennial House, Apple Valley, Minn. She was born March 29, 1929, in La Crosse. On Oct. 11, 1952, Joan married her beloved husband, Bill, in La Crosse.

For Joan her faith and her family were everything. Joan defined compassion and love in her family, work and service to others. It was her unassuming and gracious way of learning about people that all of us in her family will carry with us. It was the rare person who did not see her love and concern for their well-being. Joan's interest and care for others was shown to all in her extended family and whoever she chanced to meet. Her family will miss her love, and her simple and yet profound ways of expressing it.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Dave) Husome, Ann (Ralph) Germscheid, Betsy (Ray) Patchet, Mike Curti, Bill (Carmen) Curti; grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Daves, Amy Husome, Bill (Lexie) and Matt Germscheid, Sam (Korina), Max (Maggi) and Abby Patchet, Ben, Charlie, Jack and Cooper Curti, Reece and Blake Curti; great-grandchildren, Lily, Henry, Eliot, Ivadelle and Charlotte; sister-in-law, Jean Curti, Gretchen Coughlin; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, William; brother, William Coughlin; parents, William and Ivadelle Coughlin; and sister-in-law, Sister DeSales Curti, FSPA.

Joan's family wants to thank the staff of Ecumen Centennial House and Hospice, for the compassionate care they gave her, especially during her last days. A private funeral service will be held at Assumption Church, Richfield, Minn. Burial will be at Dawn Valley Memorial Park, Bloomington.