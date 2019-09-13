Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Joan L. Brown
April 08, 1935 - September 13, 2019
Joan 'Joanie' L. Brown
WEST SALEM -- Joan "Joanie" L. Brown, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home in West Salem, surrounded by her family. She was born at home in Mackford, Wis., April 8, 1935, to John and Edna (Schmuhl) Berndt. She married Richard E. Brown, July 12, 1952. They divorced in 1981.
Survivors include her seven children, Laurie Chambers, Sherry (Tom) Bonsall, Rick (Diane Engebrecht) Brown, Jon Brown, Ron Brown, Kim (Dave) Seeger, Pam (Chris) Watts; 18 grandchildren, Shawn Zellmer, Nikki (Eric) Jandro, Heath, Nick (Jenna) and Jarrod Bonsall, Elgin (Kim) Brown, Heather (Justin) Olson, Aidan (MaKayla Talley) Brown, Amber, Bridgette, Carissa and Bailey Brown, Dani (Brad) Miller, Cole Seeger, William Watts, Kassie (Justin) Taylor, Alyssa Strittmater, Kory (Kayla) Watts; and a sister, Janet (Allan) Brooks; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Berndt; her infant son, James Kelly Brown; her husband of 25 years, Richard Brown Sr.; her loving companion of 17 years, Joe Culpitt; and her sons-in-law, Steven Zellmer and Keith Chambers.
Joan was an awesome cook. Over the years she cooked and waitressed in many venues in both Texas and Wisconsin. She loved to travel, play cards and gamble. One of her favorite destinations was Las Vegas. She enjoyed family holidays and birthdays, where she would cook all her family's favorite dishes. These events always included many hours of playing nickel and dime poker. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren learned the game of poker at an early age. She must have been a good teacher because she always seemed to be the one to lose the most money. On Thursday nights you could usually find her at Thirsty Thursday, having many laughs with her friends and family. Joanie was always the life of the party. Even her grandkids had a hard time keeping up with her, but they loved trying! She loved to dance and could talk just about anybody into being her dance partner. She loved spending time searching for treasures at garage sales. She was an amazing woman with a contagious laugh that will be sadly missed by many.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service following, at the Presbyterian Church in West Salem. A celebration of life luncheon will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Salem American Legion, for family and friends to gather and reminisce.
A special thanks to the Mayo Hospice staff that cared for Mom in the hospital and assisted the family in caring for Mom at home. Thank you to all the friends and family that brought in food. It was greatly appreciated.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of Joan L. Brown, please visit Tribute Store.
WEST SALEM -- Joan "Joanie" L. Brown, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home in West Salem, surrounded by her family. She was born at home in Mackford, Wis., April 8, 1935, to John and Edna (Schmuhl) Berndt. She married Richard E. Brown, July 12, 1952. They divorced in 1981.
Survivors include her seven children, Laurie Chambers, Sherry (Tom) Bonsall, Rick (Diane Engebrecht) Brown, Jon Brown, Ron Brown, Kim (Dave) Seeger, Pam (Chris) Watts; 18 grandchildren, Shawn Zellmer, Nikki (Eric) Jandro, Heath, Nick (Jenna) and Jarrod Bonsall, Elgin (Kim) Brown, Heather (Justin) Olson, Aidan (MaKayla Talley) Brown, Amber, Bridgette, Carissa and Bailey Brown, Dani (Brad) Miller, Cole Seeger, William Watts, Kassie (Justin) Taylor, Alyssa Strittmater, Kory (Kayla) Watts; and a sister, Janet (Allan) Brooks; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Berndt; her infant son, James Kelly Brown; her husband of 25 years, Richard Brown Sr.; her loving companion of 17 years, Joe Culpitt; and her sons-in-law, Steven Zellmer and Keith Chambers.
Joan was an awesome cook. Over the years she cooked and waitressed in many venues in both Texas and Wisconsin. She loved to travel, play cards and gamble. One of her favorite destinations was Las Vegas. She enjoyed family holidays and birthdays, where she would cook all her family's favorite dishes. These events always included many hours of playing nickel and dime poker. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren learned the game of poker at an early age. She must have been a good teacher because she always seemed to be the one to lose the most money. On Thursday nights you could usually find her at Thirsty Thursday, having many laughs with her friends and family. Joanie was always the life of the party. Even her grandkids had a hard time keeping up with her, but they loved trying! She loved to dance and could talk just about anybody into being her dance partner. She loved spending time searching for treasures at garage sales. She was an amazing woman with a contagious laugh that will be sadly missed by many.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service following, at the Presbyterian Church in West Salem. A celebration of life luncheon will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Salem American Legion, for family and friends to gather and reminisce.
A special thanks to the Mayo Hospice staff that cared for Mom in the hospital and assisted the family in caring for Mom at home. Thank you to all the friends and family that brought in food. It was greatly appreciated.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of Joan L. Brown, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Joan
in memory of Joan
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.