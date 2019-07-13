Joan Irene (Schams) Arneson

Joan Irene Arneson, 88, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 7, 1931, on a dairy farm on St. Joseph's Ridge, to William and Matilda Schams.

She attended Aquinas High School in La Crosse, graduated in 1949 and worked as a telephone operator at the La Crosse Telephone Company. She caught the attention of Richard Arneson of La Crosse, at the Sportsman Bowling Alley. They fell completely in love and became lifelong companions upon their marriage Sept. 23, 1950, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church.

From there began a procession of kids (11 total), all of whom Joan referred to as her "favorites." She loved gatherings with friends and family and had a way of uplifting those around her with a pleasant, light and thoughtful presence. Her face had a perpetual smile and upon completing a visit she would say, "it was so nice to see you, we always enjoy having you - and so!" Such genuine graciousness and gratitude served as a beautiful example for all.

She worked as a cook for St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse and enjoyed reading, sewing, antique furniture refinishing, garage sales, gardening, puzzles, classical music, Johnny Cash and a can of light beer before bedtime. She also read to children for Head Start and helped delivered Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; and her children, Nancy (Greg) Wanek, Gary (Debbie) Arneson, Janine (Bob) Gage, Jill (Kevin) O'Keefe, Rich (Diane) Arneson, Brian Arneson, Mary (Don) Kube, Jim (Diann Schmid) Arneson, Meg (Mike) McGrane, Vicky (Gavin) Grice and Tom (Vickie) Arneson; survived by siblings, Donald Schams, Paul (Judy) Schams; and sister-in-law, Shirley Schams; 25 grandchildren: and eight great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Bill Schams and Vincent Schams; brothers-in-law, Bernard Bahr and Max Longmire; sisters-in-law, Louise Schams, Carol Schams and Lois Schams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Special thanks and gratitude to Gundersen 6th floor Palliative Care for their exceptional attentive care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Clare Health Mission, Salvation Army and Holy Trinity. Online guestbook is available at .