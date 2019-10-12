Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Jo Ann Kochie
October 12, 2019
Jo Ann Kochie
HOKAH, Minn. -- Jo Ann Kochie, 66, of Hokah passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the church and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. following the rosary. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Jo Ann Kochie, please visit Tribute Store.
HOKAH, Minn. -- Jo Ann Kochie, 66, of Hokah passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the church and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. following the rosary. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Jo Ann Kochie, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 14, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Jo
in memory of Jo
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.