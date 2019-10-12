Jo Ann Kochie
Jo Ann Kochie

October 12, 2019

HOKAH, Minn. -- Jo Ann Kochie, 66, of Hokah passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the church and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. following the rosary. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Jo Ann Kochie, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 14, 2019
