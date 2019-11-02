Jim Newmann
Jim Newmann

November 02, 2019

Jim Newmann Jim (Gordon James) Newmann
TREMPEALEAU -- Jim (Gordon James) Newmann, 67, of Trempealeau passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Trempealeau United Methodist Church, 24255 4th St, Trempealeau, Wis. 54661. Pastor Mary Beth Scow will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or to the Trempealeau United Methodist Church (umc.org).
For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 4, 2019
