Jim A. Brickson
May 30, 2019
Jim A. Brickson
Jim A. Brickson, 79, of La Crosse died peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the San Damiano Chapel, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Events
