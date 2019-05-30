Jim A. Brickson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Jim A. Brickson

May 30, 2019

Jim A. Brickson Jim A. Brickson
Jim A. Brickson, 79, of La Crosse died peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the San Damiano Chapel, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Jim
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.