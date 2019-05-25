Follow story
Jill F. Witt
May 25, 2019
Jill F. Witt
ONALASKA/HOUSTON, Minn. -- Jill F. Witt, 70, of Onalaska, formerly of Houston passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
in memory of Jill
