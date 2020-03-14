Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Jill Anne Bakalars
December 12, 1979 - March 14, 2020
Jill Anne Bakalars
Jill Anne Bakalars, 40, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday March 14, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 12, 1979, to Dan and Mary (Fritsch) Bakalars.
"In the right light, at the right time, everything is extraordinary."
The resilient, strong, brave and beautiful Jill Bakalars, began her greatest excellent adventure Saturday afternoon with her beloved people by her side.
Jill is survived by her mother, Mary Bakalars; brother, Daniel (Jennifer Crail) Bakalars; nieces, Ari and Addy Bakalars; nephew, Holden; aunts and uncles, Jed Fritsch, Jennine Fritsch, Alane Bartlett (Michael Henthorne), Bill (Patty) Bakalars, Andy (Rita) Bakalars and Barbara (James Hansen) Heuer; cousins, Laura (Justin) Goetzke, Ahna Bartlett, Gina (Rick) Schneider, Jamie (Corey) Day, Matthew (Maria) Johnson, Louie, Charlie and Frankie Bakalars, Brittany (Phillip Ditto) Bakalars and Adam Bakalars. She is also survived by her grandparents, Jack and Harriet Fritsch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Bakalars; and her grandparents, Ken and Mary Bakalars.
With gratitude for the loving care and great adventures, Jill's family would like to thank nurses, Liz Norton, Vicki Schumacher, Sandee Rady, Carol Liss, Linda Kaiser, Karen Harvey and Nancy Milisch.
Due to the recent suggestion by the Center for Disease Control with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Jill Anne Bakalars, 40, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday March 14, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 12, 1979, to Dan and Mary (Fritsch) Bakalars.
"In the right light, at the right time, everything is extraordinary."
The resilient, strong, brave and beautiful Jill Bakalars, began her greatest excellent adventure Saturday afternoon with her beloved people by her side.
Jill is survived by her mother, Mary Bakalars; brother, Daniel (Jennifer Crail) Bakalars; nieces, Ari and Addy Bakalars; nephew, Holden; aunts and uncles, Jed Fritsch, Jennine Fritsch, Alane Bartlett (Michael Henthorne), Bill (Patty) Bakalars, Andy (Rita) Bakalars and Barbara (James Hansen) Heuer; cousins, Laura (Justin) Goetzke, Ahna Bartlett, Gina (Rick) Schneider, Jamie (Corey) Day, Matthew (Maria) Johnson, Louie, Charlie and Frankie Bakalars, Brittany (Phillip Ditto) Bakalars and Adam Bakalars. She is also survived by her grandparents, Jack and Harriet Fritsch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Bakalars; and her grandparents, Ken and Mary Bakalars.
With gratitude for the loving care and great adventures, Jill's family would like to thank nurses, Liz Norton, Vicki Schumacher, Sandee Rady, Carol Liss, Linda Kaiser, Karen Harvey and Nancy Milisch.
Due to the recent suggestion by the Center for Disease Control with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on March 17, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Jill
in memory of Jill
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 17, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.