Jill Anne Bakalars

Jill Anne Bakalars, 40, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday March 14, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 12, 1979, to Dan and Mary (Fritsch) Bakalars.

"In the right light, at the right time, everything is extraordinary."

The resilient, strong, brave and beautiful Jill Bakalars, began her greatest excellent adventure Saturday afternoon with her beloved people by her side.

Jill is survived by her mother, Mary Bakalars; brother, Daniel (Jennifer Crail) Bakalars; nieces, Ari and Addy Bakalars; nephew, Holden; aunts and uncles, Jed Fritsch, Jennine Fritsch, Alane Bartlett (Michael Henthorne), Bill (Patty) Bakalars, Andy (Rita) Bakalars and Barbara (James Hansen) Heuer; cousins, Laura (Justin) Goetzke, Ahna Bartlett, Gina (Rick) Schneider, Jamie (Corey) Day, Matthew (Maria) Johnson, Louie, Charlie and Frankie Bakalars, Brittany (Phillip Ditto) Bakalars and Adam Bakalars. She is also survived by her grandparents, Jack and Harriet Fritsch.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Bakalars; and her grandparents, Ken and Mary Bakalars.

With gratitude for the loving care and great adventures, Jill's family would like to thank nurses, Liz Norton, Vicki Schumacher, Sandee Rady, Carol Liss, Linda Kaiser, Karen Harvey and Nancy Milisch.

Due to the recent suggestion by the Center for Disease Control with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.

