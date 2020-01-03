Jill Marie Arneson O'Keefe

It is said that the measure of a life is in its impact on others -- and by that, Jill Marie Arneson O'Keefe lived a magnificent one, a loving matriarch of a family of seven and a selfless supporter of all she encountered.

She passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Seattle, Wash., with her family holding her hands.

Jill was born in La Crosse, to Richard and Joan Arneson, the fourth of their 11 children. She graduated from Central High School in 1974, the same summer in which she met her best friend and husband of 39 years, Kevin O'Keefe.

Throughout their four decades of marriage, which began at La Crosse's Holy Trinity Church in 1980, they enjoyed traveling (New York City, Washington, D.C., London, Paris and Portugal, were favorite destinations), running marathons, countless Bruce Springsteen concerts, trying new restaurants and the accompanying desserts.

To know Jill is to love Jill. Her friends and family will always remember her for her selflessness, perfectly-timed jokes, sense of style and beautiful smile. Kevin was frequently the hapless victim of that quick-witted humor, their children the adoring audience.

Her selfless spirit was constantly on display, personally and professionally. Jill spent almost 40 years as a nurse, spanning her time in Sacramento, putting Kevin through law school, La Crosse and Seattle. Whether a patient in cardiac care, an elderly woman in need of home-health care or a Seattle sports star post-surgery, Jill tended to them all with unmatched compassion.

Jill was beloved by her nursing colleagues, whether as their mentor or for gifting fleece jackets to the newborns of fellow nurses.

Jill loved the Midwest and carried the place and its values through her life. After returning from a year in Europe, she and Kevin first settled down in La Crosse, the city they both grew up in, to raise their two girls and three boys. She cherished being so close to family, with her parents and her childhood home only four blocks from her and Kevin's Victorian house at 15th and Madison streets, all 10 of her siblings never being more than a couple hours by car.

When Kevin's dreams led the family to Seattle and their home on Bainbridge Island, Wash., Jill guided them through that period of immense change, with her typical grace and drove across the country with five kids and a smile, to visit her beloved Arneson family, any chance she could, so that her children could experience the Midwest.

Jill's family always came first - attending countless sporting events, giving the most thoughtful gifts, spoiling her five kids and instilling in them the importance of family. When the occasional bit of biting guidance was needed, she delivered it with honesty and often-necessary tough love.

She enjoyed the finer things in life, like a good happy hour, a Saturday afternoon spent shopping, a night out with her sisters, a weekend vacation with her daughters, giving her dogs one-too-many treats, and that piece of candy she always seemed to have in her pocket or purse.

Jill is survived by her husband, Kevin; her children, Colin, Ainsley, Molly, Conner and Eamon; her father, Richard Arneson; her siblings, Nancy (Greg) Wanek, Gary (Debbie) Arneson, Janine (Bob) Gage, Rich (Diane) Arneson, Brian Arneson, Mary (Don) Kube, Jim (Diann Schmid) Arneson, Meg (Mike) McGrane, Vicky (Gavin) Grice and Tom (Vickie) Arneson; and her dog, Louis.

Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Arneson.

Information on a celebration of life in La Crosse, will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jill's memory to The Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research at Rivkin.org, on Facebook at the Care Like Jill Fundraiser or CareLikeJill.com.

We miss you, Mom.