Jess Whitewater
March 01, 2020
Jess Whitewater
FRENCH ISLAND -- Jess Whitewater, 89, of French Island passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, Tomah. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. In keeping with the Ho-Chuck burial tradition, Richard Mann with the Ho-Chunk Nation will officiate burial. Burial will military honors will be in the French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. To view the obituary in it's entirety and offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 4, 2020
in memory of Jess
