Jerry D. Meyer
December 09, 2019
Jerry D. Meyer
WEST SALEM -- Jerry Dennis Meyer, 77, of West Salem passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mulder Healthcare Center, West Salem. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 West Franklin St., West Salem. Pastor Larry Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the Neshonoc Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the obituary in it's entirety and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 10, 2019
