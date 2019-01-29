Jerry D. Helke
Jerry D. Helke

October 23, 1943 - January 29, 2019

Jerry D. Helke, 75, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility.
Jerry was born in La Crosse, Oct. 23, 1943, to Earl and Dorothy (Schlicht) Henry. After his father passed away when he was an infant, Jerry was adopted by Herbert Helke. Jerry worked for the La Crosse County Highway Department for 25 years, before retiring. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing and going dancing.
He is survived by a sister, Diane Gerke; a brother, Howard (Sharon) Helke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy; and his stepfather, Herbert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, Feb. 1, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 29, 2019
Ray and Ann Schlicht
Jan 29, 2019
So sad to hear of Jerry's passing. Our condolences to the family.