Jerry D.
November 01, 1953 - April 06, 2019
Jerry D. Hoffland and Kathryne M. (Petticone) Hoffland
Jerry D. Hoffland, 65, of La Crosse died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. He was born Nov. 1, 1953, in Plum City, Wis.
Kathryne M. (Petticone) Hoffland, 72, of La Crosse died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. She was born May 7, 1946, in Wales.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. April 13, in Skogdalen Lutheran Church, Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 10, 2019
