Jerry L. Balfany
Jerry L. Balfany

January 26, 2020

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Jerry L. Balfany, 41, of Dakota died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on January 30, 2020
