Jerome Papacek
November 28, 2019

Jerome J. Papacek, 92, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a full obituary and an online guest book, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 3, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday December 09, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

Funeral Mass

Monday December 09, 2019
10:30 AM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

