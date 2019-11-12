Jerome Dagendesh
Jerome Dagendesh

February 05, 1940 - November 12, 2019

Jerome "Jerry" Dagendesh
Jerome "Jerry" Dagendesh, 79, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, Feb. 5, 1940. On Oct. 3, 1964, he married Gloria Matiak in La Crosse and she preceded him in death March 18, 2016. Jerry retired as a conductor with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in 2004, after 42 years of service.
Survivors include five children, Robert (Barb) Dagendesh, Daniel Dagendesh, Tammy (Butch) Fellenz, Sandra Oleniacz and John (Angie) Dagendesh; eight grandchildren, Mark, Jennifer, Chris, Chelsey L., Dan, Steve, Chelsey M., and Preston; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan, Michael, Chyrston, Elaina, Marissa, John, Zoey and Natalie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse, with the Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday, at the church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 16, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday November 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Visitation

Tuesday November 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Holy Trinity Catholic Church
1333 South 13th Street, La Crosse, WI

Funeral Mass

Tuesday November 19, 2019
10:30 AM

Holy Trinity Catholic Church
1333 South 13th Street, La Crosse, WI

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.