Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Jerome Bakkestuen
April 20, 2019
Jerome "Bud" Bakkestuen
VIROQUA -- Jerome "Bud" Bakkestuen, 83, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bethel Home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, before the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Yvonne Marshall from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family. 608-637-2100. To view the full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
VIROQUA -- Jerome "Bud" Bakkestuen, 83, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bethel Home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, before the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Yvonne Marshall from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family. 608-637-2100. To view the full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
Published on April 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Jerome
in memory of Jerome
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.