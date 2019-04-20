Jerome Bakkestuen
Jerome Bakkestuen

April 20, 2019

Jerome Bakkestuen Jerome "Bud" Bakkestuen
VIROQUA -- Jerome "Bud" Bakkestuen, 83, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bethel Home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, before the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Yvonne Marshall from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family. 608-637-2100. To view the full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
Published on April 22, 2019
