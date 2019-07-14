Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Jerold R. Ross
April 08, 1954 - July 14, 2019
Jerold "Jerry" R. Ross
Jerold "Jerry" R. Ross passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Jerry was born April 8, 1954, in La Crosse, to the late Walter and H. Irene (Gilman) Ross. He was a proud graduate of both La Crosse Central and Western Technical College.
Jerry is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Ross; children, Brian (Jaime) Ross, Julie (Evan Veldt), Stephen (Justine Warner); grandchildren, Ayden, Adella, Caitlyn, Eliana and Zander; siblings, Arden (Penny) Ross, Gloria Budnik; Jerry is further survived by many dear members of the Paulsen family; as well as an infinite number of friends he cherished.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Ross.
A memorial gathering for Jerry will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, a portion of memorial donations made to The Ross Family will go to Jerry's favorite places.
Jerold "Jerry" R. Ross passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Jerry was born April 8, 1954, in La Crosse, to the late Walter and H. Irene (Gilman) Ross. He was a proud graduate of both La Crosse Central and Western Technical College.
Jerry is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Ross; children, Brian (Jaime) Ross, Julie (Evan Veldt), Stephen (Justine Warner); grandchildren, Ayden, Adella, Caitlyn, Eliana and Zander; siblings, Arden (Penny) Ross, Gloria Budnik; Jerry is further survived by many dear members of the Paulsen family; as well as an infinite number of friends he cherished.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Ross.
A memorial gathering for Jerry will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, a portion of memorial donations made to The Ross Family will go to Jerry's favorite places.
Published on July 17, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Jerold
in memory of Jerold
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.