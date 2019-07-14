Jerold R. Ross
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Jerold R. Ross

April 08, 1954 - July 14, 2019

Jerold R. Ross Jerold "Jerry" R. Ross
Jerold "Jerry" R. Ross passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Jerry was born April 8, 1954, in La Crosse, to the late Walter and H. Irene (Gilman) Ross. He was a proud graduate of both La Crosse Central and Western Technical College.
Jerry is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Ross; children, Brian (Jaime) Ross, Julie (Evan Veldt), Stephen (Justine Warner); grandchildren, Ayden, Adella, Caitlyn, Eliana and Zander; siblings, Arden (Penny) Ross, Gloria Budnik; Jerry is further survived by many dear members of the Paulsen family; as well as an infinite number of friends he cherished.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Ross.
A memorial gathering for Jerry will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, a portion of memorial donations made to The Ross Family will go to Jerry's favorite places.
Published on July 17, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Jerold
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 17, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.