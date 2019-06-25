Jenny Anne Fields
Jenny Anne Fields

December 29, 1960 - June 25, 2019

Jenny Anne Fields Jenny Anne (Stewart) Fields
Jenny Anne (Stewart) Fields, 58, of La Crosse died suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 29, 1960, to Gil and Vera Stewart. Jenny is survived by her daughters, Denise Mills and Julie (Emilio "Chip") Cuccio; grandchildren, Xeta, Griffin, Spencer, Joey, Josiah, Sonny, Xalene, Bryson, Keaton, Xenah, Aiden, Adriana, Avya and Jayson; and sister, Debbie Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon; parents, Gil and Vera Stewart; and sister, Karrie Case. The family will be holding private services. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 29, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

