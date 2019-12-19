Follow story
Jennie Blades
November 26, 1949 - December 19, 2019
Jennie Blades
Jennie Blades passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Chicago, to Hazel and Leroy North. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Campbell Community Center, 617 Plainview Road, French Island, (La Crosse), with Pastor Stephanie Steiner officiating.
Published on March 14, 2020
